Highlights: Sundowns open CAF Champions League campaign with victory
By Dean Workman
Catch up with all the action from Mamelodi Sundowns’ 2-0 win over Al Hilal in their opening Caf Champions League group stage encounter on Saturday evening.
An early goal from defender Mosa Lebusa and a late strike from Kermit Erasmus was enough to hand the Brazilians all three points as they got the Champions League campaign up and running.
Watch the full highlights here:
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.