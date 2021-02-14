Trending

Highlights: Sundowns open CAF Champions League campaign with victory

Lebohang Maboe of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Mohamed Ouattara of Al Hilal
(Image credit: Backpagepix)

Catch up with all the action from Mamelodi Sundowns’ 2-0 win over Al Hilal in their opening Caf Champions League group stage encounter on Saturday evening.

An early goal from defender Mosa Lebusa and a late strike from Kermit Erasmus was enough to hand the Brazilians all three points as they got the Champions League campaign up and running.

Watch the full highlights here: