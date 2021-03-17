Highlights: Sundowns qualify for CCL quarters

Mamelodi Sundowns qualified for the Caf Champions League quarter-finals and secured top spot in Group B following their 1-0 win over TP Mazembe on Tuesday evening.

A first half strike from Lebohang Maboe proved to be the difference as Sundowns secured their fourth successive win in the group stages.

The Brazilians now sit comfortably at the top of Group B with 12 points after four games ensuring their place in the next round of the competition.

WATCH: Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 TP Mazembe