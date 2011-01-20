Higuain: I'll be back before end of season

"Everything went very well, as we expected," the Argentina international told reporters after arriving back in the Spanish capital from Chicago following an operation on his lower back.

"Yesterday I checked in with the doctor and everything is fine," added the 23-year-old, whom Real said would be out for around four months.

"Almost all the pain has gone in my leg, which was preventing me from playing, and I am now already thinking only about returning to action as soon as possible.

"I am completely confident I'll be able to come back before the season finishes."

Real, who have said they want to bring in another striker in the January transfer window as a temporary replacement for Higuain, are four points behind leaders Barcelona at the halfway stage of the campaign and host Real Mallorca on Sunday.

Their final match of the season is at home to Almeria on the weekend of May 21/22.