Hlanti is only training with Chiefs there is no offer - agent

The agent of Sifiso Hlanti says that while the defender is training with Kaizer Chiefs there is no offer on the table while the club awaits a decision on the appeal of their transfer ban.

It was confirmed earlier this week that the Bafana Bafana left back is training with his former coach from Bidvest Wits, Gavin Hunt, at Naturena ahead of the new season.

Hlanti is currently a free agent following the sale of Bidvest Wits' status to Limpopo outfit Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, and his subsequent release after TTM decided not to keep him on.

Player Updates! Sifiso Hlanti has started training with Amakhosi. The left-back last played for the now sold Bidvest Wits.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/qOAX1nKH0DSeptember 28, 2020

According to his agent, Sizwe Ntshangase, Chiefs were the only team that asked him to come and train with them.

"They asked him to come and train with them, and we also thought it was better for him to go to gym than to stay without a club you see," Sizwe Ntshangase told to KickOff.com.

"In short, he is still training with Kaizer Chiefs, nothing else, there's no contract, there's no offer. The only agreement in place is for him to train. Going forward we will see what happens. Anything can still happen."

If Chiefs have their transfer ban overturned by CAS, Hlanti could very well become their first signing, but if the ban is upheld he will have to search for another club.