Hleb to miss Liverpool clash

The Belarus captain was substituted midway through the second half of Tuesday's Group D match against Romania.

"His injury is not too serious but Hleb said to me that he definitely would be unable to play on Sunday," Belarus coach Bernd Stange told local media.

"He should be able to return to action sometime next week. He just needs some rest and have some physiotherapy to be 100 percent healthy."

Hleb joined Birmingham on a one-year loan deal last month after a disappointing spell at Barcelona.

