Hleb to miss Liverpool clash
By app
MINSK - Birmingham City midfielder Aleksandr Hleb will miss Sunday's Premier League match against Liverpool with a leg injury he sustained while playing for his country in a Euro 2012 qualifier.
The Belarus captain was substituted midway through the second half of Tuesday's Group D match against Romania.
"His injury is not too serious but Hleb said to me that he definitely would be unable to play on Sunday," Belarus coach Bernd Stange told local media.
"He should be able to return to action sometime next week. He just needs some rest and have some physiotherapy to be 100 percent healthy."
Hleb joined Birmingham on a one-year loan deal last month after a disappointing spell at Barcelona.
