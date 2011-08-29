Hoarau pulls out of France squad

Hoarau, who is suffering from groin and shoulder pains, may not be replaced in the squad, Blanc told a news conference at France's training camp on the outskirts of Paris.

"I'm waiting to assess my strikers' form but it is very likely that he will not be replaced," he said.

Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna is also a doubt for the two qualifiers as he has been suffering from a fever.

"We will assess the situation tomorrow when he arrives," said Blanc.

France are top of Group D with 13 points from six matches.

They travel to Albania on Friday before meeting Romania in Bucharest on the following Tuesday.