Hodgson hoping to replace Mascherano with Petrov

Petrov, 30, is believed to be a target of new Reds boss Roy Hodgson and could be a like for like replacement for Javier Mascherano.

The Bulgarian midfielder was Villa boss Martin O’Neill’s first signing for the Birmingham side back in 2006, the pair having previously worked together at Celtic.

After a tricky first 18 months at Villa Park, Petrov adapted well to being moved into a more defensive role in midfield and was given the captaincy last year following the retirement of Martin Laursen and departure of Gareth Barry.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s attempts to sign another Villa player, Luke Young, look to have been thwarted after the full-back failed to agree terms.

By Ian Woodcock

