Hodgson names squad for qualifiers

The former England skipper, who in July was found not guilty of racially abusing the Queens Park Rangers central defender in a criminal trial, returns for England after missing the 2-1 friendly win over Italy earlier this month.

Despite being out of favour at Liverpool, striker Andy Carroll was also included in a 24-man squad by England coach Roy Hodgson alongside fellow forwards Jermain Defoe, Daniel Sturridge and Danny Welbeck.

England play Moldova in Chisinau on September 7 before returning home to meet Ukraine at Wembley four days later.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Birmingham City), Joe Hart (Manchester City), John Ruddy (Norwich City).

Defenders: Leighton Baines (Everton), Ryan Bertrand (Chelsea), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Ashley Cole (Chelsea), Phil Jagielka (Everton), Glen Johnson (Liverpool), Joleon Lescott (Manchester City), John Terry (Chelsea), Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur).

Midfielders: Michael Carrick (Manchester United), Tom Cleverley (Manchester United), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal), Steven Gerrard (Liverpool), Adam Johnson (Sunderland), Frank Lampard (Chelsea), James Milner (Manchester City), Theo Walcott (Arsenal).

Forwards: Andy Carroll (Liverpool), Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur), Daniel Sturridge (Chelsea), Danny Welbeck (Manchester United).