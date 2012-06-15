Hodgson offers sympathy for Redknapp

Redknapp was surprisingly let go by Tottenham Hotspur in the early hours of Thursday morning, despite securing three successive top-five finishes in the Premier League.

However, the North Londoners missed out on the Champions League for a second successive season following Chelsea’s victory in the final over Bayern Munich.

The 65-year-old was the favourite to land the England role before the Football Association opted for Hodgson, and the former West Bromwich Albion manager has contacted Redknapp to offer his compassion following his dismissal.

"I was very sad to hear the news. I texted Harry [Redknapp] this afternoon. I don't expect a reply because I expect he will be snowed under with sympathetic messages," said Hodgson.

"It came as a major surprise to me and I'm disappointed for him.

"I can only wish him all the best and hope the next job he wants comes along very soon and he will be happy in that job.

"I'm not in a position to comment on the decision Spurs have made and had no chance to speak to Harry to find out how he feels about it."