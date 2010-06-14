Howard cleared to play in Slovenia game
By app
PRETORIA - United States goalkeeper Tim Howard, who suffered a rib injury against England, has been given the all-clear by team medical staff and is expected to play in the second Group C match against Slovenia, U.S Soccer said on Monday.
Howard suffered the injury when he slid out at the feet of England striker Emile Heskey during the 1-1 draw in Rustenburg on Saturday but carried on after receiving treatment.
"After a physical examination this morning, the medical staff has determined there is no need to conduct additional testing on goalkeeper Tim Howard," read a statement from U.S Soccer.
"He continues to make substantial improvement and is expected to be available for the match against Slovenia," continued the statement.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.