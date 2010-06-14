Howard cleared to play in Slovenia game

Howard suffered the injury when he slid out at the feet of England striker Emile Heskey during the 1-1 draw in Rustenburg on Saturday but carried on after receiving treatment.

"After a physical examination this morning, the medical staff has determined there is no need to conduct additional testing on goalkeeper Tim Howard," read a statement from U.S Soccer.

"He continues to make substantial improvement and is expected to be available for the match against Slovenia," continued the statement.

