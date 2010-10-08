Hubnik header sinks defensive Scotland
By app
PRAGUE, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Roman Hubnik's second-half header gave the Czech Republic a 1-0 home win over Scotland and their first points in Euro 2012 Group I qualifying on Friday.
Hubnik headed home a corner from Tomas Rosicky in the 69th minute to inflict a first defeat on the Scots who had taken four points from their first two games.
The Czechs, who suffered a surprise 1-0 home defeat by Lithuania in their group opener, dominated for long periods but proved wasteful in front of goal until Hubnik struck from close range.
"It was a question of time when we would score," said striker Tomas Necid after a game in which the Czechs outshot Scotland 20 to 2.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.