Huddersfield sack manager Clark

"However with 16 matches to go we still have an opportunity to achieve promotion and we have made this change with this in mind."



Since taking over the Terriers in 2008, the 39 year-old former Newcastle United and Fulham midfielder had enjoyed a successful tenure at the club, despite failing to gain promotion after huge investment, relative to that of their League One rivals.



Last season was Clark’s most successful at the Galpharm Stadium, as he led Huddersfield to the second longest unbeaten run in English football history - completing 43 games without a loss - resulting in a play-off final appearance.

Clark has also been linked with the managerial position at Wolves, after Mick McCarthy's sacking, but his lack of experience - his job at Huddersfield was only his second coaching role after a stint as assistant manager at Norwich City - makes Leeds a more realistic destination.



Academy manager Mark Lillis will take temporary charge of the first team until a new manager is appointed.



By Vithushan Ehantharajah