Hulk focused on Brazil, not his future

The Porto forward was believed to have jetted into London earlier this week to complete his move to Stamford Bridge.

Blues midfielder and compatriot Ramires recently revealed he is keen to link up with the 25-year-old next season amid reports a deal had been struck between the two clubs.

However, Hulk has stated that his mind is set on the encounter between Brazil and Argentina and confirmed he is leaving everything in the hands of his agent.

"My agent [Theodoro Fonseca] is the one who is taking care of everything," the burly front-man told globoesporte.com.

"I left it in his hands and I’m not thinking about it before the end of friendlies."

NEWS:Ramires hopeful Chelsea will seal Hulk deal