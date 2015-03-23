Hull launch appeal against FA charge

The FA charged Hull following a flashpoint in the 68th minute of the goalless draw at the King Power Stadium after referee Jon Moss booked Alex Bruce for a strong challenge on Riyad Mahrez, which prompted an angry reaction from visiting players.

Hull posted on Twitter on Monday: "The Tigers have denied and appealed against the Football Association charge of failing to control their players during the Barclays Premier League fixture against Leicester City on Saturday 14 March.

"The appeal will be heard by an independent regulatory commission."