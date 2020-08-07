Hull sign Lewie Coyle from Fleetwood

Hull have signed Fleetwood defender Lewie Coyle for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old right-back has signed a three-year deal, with the option of a fourth in the club’s favour, and will try and help the Tigers out of League One.

Coyle, who was born in Hull and is the younger brother of former IBF lightweight boxing champion Tommy Coyle, has been an established performer at the Cod Army across three loans spells and only joined them permanently in January.

But City’s pulling power has seen the former Leeds man move to the KCOM Stadium.

Boss Grant McCann told the club’s official website: “Lewie is a fantastic addition to the squad. Although he is only 24 years of age, he comes with a vast amount of experience having played more than 100 games for Fleetwood and was a key player in a side that reached the play-offs last term.

“His attitude, commitment and desire to learn and improve is first class and – being a Hull lad – he will know what it means to the fans to wear the shirt. Just from speaking to him, the passion he has to do well for his hometown club is clear to see.”

Fleetwood boss Joey Barton added: “Hull is Lewie’s hometown, so it’s a dream move for him and one he couldn’t turn down. I spoke to him yesterday about the move and he said he wouldn’t have wanted to leave for any other club.

“We are obviously disappointed to lose him, but this was a move which we just couldn’t stand in the way of.”