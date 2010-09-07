Hungary hold on to defeat Moldova

Hungary, who dominated possession, took the lead five minutes into the second half when Genoa striker Rudolf collected a rebound off a defender and rifled the ball into the left corner from 18 metres.

Sampdoria midfielder Koman struck the second with a crisp low shot from 24 metres into the right corner in the 66th minute.

Moldova grabbed a goal through Alexandr Suvorov 11 minutes from time and threw everything at the home side but Hungary, who lost 2-0 in Stockholm last Friday, held on.

