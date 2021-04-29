Hunt: Billiat could be out for two or three weeks

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has given an update on Khama Billiat after he missed their 1-0 defeat to Chippa United in the DStv Premiership on Wednesday afternoon.

The Zimbabwean international recently picked up and injured which kept him sidelined for around three months but upon his return he only played five games.

However, Billiat only last 45 minutes during Amakhosi's 2-1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns last Sunday before he picked up another injury in the last league encounter.

Hunt revealed that Billiat sustained another injury on the same leg that he broke and could face two or three weeks on the sidelines while he mends his way back to full fitness.

'I am not sure. He's got a kick on the same leg that he broke, so it's not good. With us playing every two or three games, if you miss two or three weeks, he is going to miss a lot of games again,' Hunt told media after the defeat to Chippa United.

'So, I am not sure what the diagnosis is there, but he certainly was not walking well. Well, he couldn't walk really.'

Kaizer Chiefs will now travel to the Free State when they take on Bloemfontein Celtic in their next league match at Dr Molemela Stadium on Saturday.