Hunt: Billiat is in my plans at Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says that forward Khama Billiat is still in his plans for the future despite his current deal set to end in a few months.

The Zimbabwean shook South African football when he traded Chloorkop for Naturena nearly three years ago.

He signed on an initial three-year deal on a free transfer back in 2018, and with the forward heading into the final stages of that deal the club are yet to exercise their option to extend it.

With Billiat having failed to fire with Chiefs, reports have suggested that he may be offloaded in the upcoming window as Chiefs look to revamp their squad.

Hunt, though, has insisted that the Zimbabwe international remains important as he nears a return from a lengthy injury layoff.

'He's all in the plans. It's only people like yourself [media] who say he's not in the plans, so I don't know where the story comes from,' responded Hunt when asked about the player's situation.

'So, ja, he's in the plans and we need to get him fit. He had a broken leg, he's jogging and running now, so hopefully in the next two weeks we can at least get him a little bit of game time – 20 minutes here and there in some friendlies or something.'