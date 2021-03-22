Hunt hails ‘fantastic’ Njabulo Blom

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt was full of for midfielder Njabulo Blom following his performance and their triumph in the Soweto derby.

The Glamour Boys got back to winning ways in the DStv Premiership following their hard-fought 1-0 victory over Orlando Pirates through Samir Nurkovic’s stunning second half goal.

Hunt was pleased with his side's overall performance on the day but felt Blom should have walked away with the Man of the Match award.

‘Njabulo Blom was Man of the Match, fantastic you know. He's got energy, he's got legs, it's what we need, he's got desire, we just gotta get him better, but he'll get better. As I said, 'Mshini' [Nkosingiphile Ngcobo], Happy [Mashiane] I mean the ball he played through for Nurkovic, what a ball, fantastic,’ Hunt told SuperSport TV after the game.

‘He'll get better, you need time with him, you also need players around them that can make them better. As long as they got the work ethic, Njabulo has got that, Darrel, these youngsters got it. I just got to keep preservering, I believe in them, hopefully we can get them better and better, you know that's all I can do