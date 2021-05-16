Hunt: Maybe the march helped us win Simba SC

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt felt like the club's supporters march helped them to overcome Simba SC in the quarter-final first leg of the Caf Champions League on Saturday.

The Amakhosi supporters marched to the Chiefs Village on Friday morning, where they handed over a 12-point memorandum of their grievances to the Chiefs officials at Amakhosi’s Village.

The club's faithful supporters seem to have had a positive impact as the Glamour Boys managed to secure a comfortable 4-0 victory over Simba at the FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

Hunt believes that their fans deserved the respect and has praised the Amakhosi faithful for the way they handle their proceedings during the peaceful protest.

'Maybe that helped us win hey; maybe we need more marches hey,' Hunt told the media.

'Listen, you've got to respect the supporters, they're obviously feeling the pain and we all do, and they're only voicing their grievances.

'And I think it's important the way it was done, it was handled very well and I think it's also important that we [respond] – a win like tonight will soften it a little bit.

But it's not about tonight, it's about the next game, and that's what football is about... It's important that we knuckle down, give the supporters what we can.'