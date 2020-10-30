Hunt: Pirates are favourites to win the league

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says that Orlando Pirates are favourites to win the league title because they have a good squad of player and have done well in the transfer market as he has looked to take pressure off his side ahead of the season’s first Soweto derby.

Chiefs will tackle Pirates at the Orlando Stadium in the first leg of their MTN8 semi-final and will face a team stacked full of Hunt’s former Wits players.The Sea Robbers took advantage of the sale of Wits signing Thulani Hlatshwayo, Dean Hotto, Thabang Monare, and Terrence Dzvukamanja and Hunt believes their business in the transfer market has made them favourites for the title.

“I’m looking forward to the derby but Pirates are favourites to win the league title. They have a good squad of players and have done well in the transfer market,” said Hunt.

“The home and away matches do make a difference. We will try to score, and it does count, but we won’t set up to defend. We will try to score an away goal.”

“I know all the ex-Wits players well but that will not make any difference. I want to concentrate on us and not on them,” said Hunt.