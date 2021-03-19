Hunt: Players should be playing and training everyday

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt believes that the football gods will take care of his players if they play and train every day.

The Glamour Boys are preparing to take on arch-rivals Orlando Pirates when the two teams face off in the DStv Premiership at the FNB Stadium on Sunday.

Amakhosi will be hoping to bounce back and return to winning ways following their goalless draw against Petro de Luanda in the Caf Champions League on Tuesday.

Chiefs will want to redeem themselves and claim the bragging rights in the Soweto derby after falling to a 2-1 defeat to the Buccaneers in the first lg of the derby on 30 January.

'I mean, if you are a professional footballer you play – I always say to players, you are in the shop window. You should be playing and training everyday like somebody is watching you,' Hunt told journalists.

'If you do that then the football gods will take care of you. That’s how I work, every day is a trial. We need to be better than before and things will take care of themselves. I certainly don’t want players cheating the game. You will get caught out. That’s how I look at it and we need to forget about it and try play every game like it’s our last.

'I haven’t seen anybody cutting corners,' added Hunt.

'That’s important. We’ve been shoulder to the wheel, everybody has been putting work in and I can’t fault them. It was a good performance on Tuesday (away to Petro de Luanda in the CAF Champions League). We worked hard and that’s all I can ask of the players. As long as we work hard, putting an effort and giving their all that’s the most important thing.'