Hunt praises Parker's midfield performances after derby victory

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has lauded Bernard Parker for adapting to his new midfield role, calling the veteran's recent performances unbelievable.

One of the elder statesmen in the Chiefs set-up, Parker has often caused tension between supporters and critics alike over the past few seasons with his goalscoring drying up.

The 35-year-old has now failed to score in his last 61 appearances across all competitions for the club, with his last goal registered nearly two years back in April 2019.

However, he now looks to be thriving in a completely new role.

'Outstanding in midfield. Obviously, we didn't have any midfield players really and we played him there. I've been playing him in midfield for the last couple of games and he's been excellent for us,' Hunt said after their Soweto derby victory this past Sunday.

'He was excellent in Angola; unbelievable in the previous game as well, so he's been very good in midfield and he gave us a real honest performance, so that was good.'

With his current deal set to expire at the end of the season, Parker will be hoping that his recent performances may convince Chiefs to offer him an extension.