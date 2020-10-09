Hunt pushes us hard and clearly wants the best out of everyone - Mphahlele

Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele says that new coach Gavin Hunt is different from other coaches and that one thing is clear already at Naturena, if you don’t work hard you won’t be in the team.

Hunt was named the new Chiefs coach a couple of weeks ago as his seven-year stint with Bidvest Wits came to an end last month after the club was sold to businessman Masala Mulaudzi and renamed Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Hunt has had a week or so in training with his new side as he looks to stamp his authority on the side ahead of the new season.

Speaking to the club’s official website defender Mphahlele admitted that the coach is pushing every member of the squad to get the best out of them.

“Gavin Hunt has been in the game for long, he knows what South African soccer is all about. He’s a proven winner. He is very precise in what he wants. We concentrate on what to do when we have the ball, what to do when we don’t have the ball and how to break down opponents,” said Mphahlele.

“He’s different. He pushes us hard and clearly wants the best out of everyone. One thing is clear, if you don’t work hard, you won’t be part of the matchday team. The coach clearly loves working with young players.”

“I am seeing it now at Chiefs as well. It’s interesting to see how he’s pushing them. The youngsters will need to step up and show that they are ready to compete for a first-team starting position. I think what we need is a mixture of senior players and youngsters.”

“From the first day of training, Hunt went straight into tactics. For sure, we are running a lot, but it is mostly with the ball. He also wants training sessions to be done in a certain way, with high intensity.”