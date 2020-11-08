Hunt: There’s no question, we have to win

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt believes his side are capable of overturning the deficit against Orlando Pirates to book their place in the MTN8 final.

The Glamour Boys are set to welcome their arch-rivals the Buccaneers to the FNB Stadium on Sunday when the two sides square off in the semi-final return leg in the latest edition of the Soweto derby.

Amakhosi will have to score four or more goals to seal their place in the final following their 3-0 defeat in the first leg or draw the game level to force the tie into a penalty shootout.

‘The most important thing on Sunday afternoon is to win the match,’ Hunt told his club’s official website. ‘There is no question, we are starting the match trailing 0-3 against a side that is capable of beating any team in the league. The first aim going into the match is to win the contest.’

‘For them it will be a matter of resuming the match from 0-0,’ adds Hunt. ‘We cannot afford to concede a goal. If we concede it will be a tall order to recover. I do not look much at what happened during the midweek games, I plan for the next match. I have heard a lot of talk that they did not play their full strength, but I do not buy into that. They have a squad of good enough players to play at any time.’

Amakhosi welcomes the return of Reeve Frosler and Hunt revealed: ‘Yes, Reeve trained well on Friday and will be available for selection. We must limit talking much and do our talking on the pitch.’

The match at the FNB Stadium kicks off at 3pm.