Hunt: We know where the problems are

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt admits that he is well aware of their problems following their defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in their opening DStv Premiership match.

Goals from Peter Shalulile, Kermit Erasmus and Themba Zwane handed Sundowns a commanding 3-0 victory over the Soweto giants at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The defeat sees Amakhosi occupy rooted at the foot of the table, while Sundowns sit at the top of the standings after the opening round of fixtures of the league.

'The score-line doesn’t look good obviously. If you look at the total game, we had a few good opportunities ourselves you know so we got to defend better,' Hunt told SuperSport TV.

'We know where the problems are, we know the problems from day one. But it is what it is… but we ended up with six academy boys on the field so you got to start building, you got to start somewhere.

'You’re playing against a team that’s invested very heavily in their squad as you can see their bench, so we were up against it. So we have to dust ourselves off and go again.

'It will help the teams with better squads of players that’s for sure, but that’s not an excuse at all. It is what is with that. I did think we created some good opportunities, but as I said defensively wise it (left) a lot to be desired. There’s a lot I want to say but I rather leave it for behind closed doors.

'It’s not really I want to say (laughs) I know…it is what is. We have to knuckle down and see what we got and take it from there.'