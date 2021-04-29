Hunt: we need to be better

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt felt his side should've put the game to bed in the first half against Chippa United at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

The Soweto giants fell to their second consecutive home defeat after suffering a 1-0 loss at the hands of the Chilli Boys through a goal from Bienvenu Eva Nga.

The result saw Amakhosi dropped down to ninth place in the DStv Premiership standings with 28 points, while Chippa boosted their survival hopes by claiming all three points, although they remain 15th on the log.

Hunt praise Chippa for securing the win but felt his side dominated most of the game but were let down by their final pass.

'Obviously we dominate the ball but you got to, you know you go to work the goalkeeper a little bit more which we didn't do, enough opportunities, more than enough you know,' Hunt told SuperSport TV after the game.

'It's a problem, we haven't scored many and obviously we make one mistake the whole game and we concede, so you go to give them credit, put two big boys, forced it a little bit but we should be better.

'We dominated the ball but every time we got to the final third, the final ball let us down, you know people...so ja, congratulations to Chippa.

'I watch yesterday and I see penalties given and I go... but it's football. We can't rely on that, we need to be better, we need to score, we need to have the final pass across the face, the first half the game should be out of sight.

'It was like a practice match, I said to the players at half-time 'We got to score the first goal here because if they score they'll just sit in and dig in, which they did and fair play to them.'

The Amakhosi mentor went on to explain his decision to make a triple substitution on the half hour mark when he brought on Lazarous Kambole, Samir Nurkovic and Reeve Frosler for Lebogang Manyama, Leonardo Castro and Dumisani Zuma, respectively.

'Legs, we're playing every two, three days, they ran out of steam, we gotta change it, we gotta use the bench, so it becomes a two type of game, we're cheating, we're not tracking, we're not getting back, we're not getting forward, there's no legs there, we gotta do what we have to do.

'We gotta keep going, we've been disappointing at times, unbelievabe at times and disappointing so that's got a lot to do with... I know, don't worry,' Hunt concluded.