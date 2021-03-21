Hunt: We need to be organised and stick to our game plan

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt believes his side are well prepared to take on Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby in the 100th league fixture between the two teams.

The Glamour Boys are set to welcome the Buccaneers to the FNB Stadium in the second instalment of the Soweto derby in the DStv Premiership this season.

Chiefs will come into this encounter having played out to a goalless draw with Petro de Luanda in the Caf Champions League, while Pirates secured a 2-1 victory over Enyimba in their previous clash in midweek.

Hunt wrapped up preparations for Sunday’s crucial league encounter with a training session on Saturday, but he will without the services of Lebogang Manyama, Leonardo Castro, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Kearyn Baccus, Itumeleng Khune, Dumisani Zuma and Khama Billiat.

'We’ve obviously got key players out but that is part and parcel of the game,' Hunt told his club's official website. 'We have to focus on those who are available and not concentrate on the players we don’t have. We have to work on our set up for the game and do the best we can.

'We have to be prepared. We need to make sure we are organised and stick to the game plan. Pirates are way ahead of us on points. The game still has to start, and we will go in there well prepared.

'Previous results don’t count when you play any games.

'Last week’s results don’t matter. It’s important for us to be competitive. The two days training we have had have been good. I cannot fault the players’ attitude. It’s very difficult to switch from CAF to local games, but we can’t use that excuse,' concluded Hunt.