Hunt: We’re falling behind in the league

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt is hoping his side can turn their fortunes around in the DStv Premiership following their first win in the Caf Champions League.

The Soweto giants returned to winning ways after claiming a 2-0 victory over Angolan side Petro Luanda at the FNB Stadium this past Saturday.

Amakhosi will now hope to get their league campaign back on track, having gone on a five-game winless run in the league, with their last win coming against TTM on 19 January this year.

However, Hunt admits that it won’t be an easy task to turn their campaign around and is eager to snatch all three points from Maritzburg United on Wednesday.

‘We are obviously falling behind in the league,’ Hunt told his club’s official website.

‘Teams underneath us are winning, so we have a big game against Maritzburg, and we need points to get ourselves in a better position. It’s not going to be easy going down there, that’s for sure.’

Maritzburg United against Kaizer Chiefs kicks off at 6pm.