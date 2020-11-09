Hunt: We've got to knuckle down

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt believes Orlando Pirates’ 5-0 aggregate victory in the MTN8 semi-final was a 'true reflection' of the two legged fixture.

Amakhosi failed to overturn the 3-0 goal deficit they conceded in the first leg after suffering a 2-0 loss to the Buccaneers at the FNB Stadium on Sunday.

Goals from Fortune Makaringe and Linda Mntambo saw Pirates book their place in the final of the competition alongside Bloemfontein Celtic after conceding a 5-0 aggregate defeat to their Soweto rivals.

When asked if he learnt anything about his side in the two-legged fixture, Hunt said: ‘It's a true reflection and we've certainly got to knuckle down and work harder and do the other part of the game which we're not doing,’ Hunt told SuperSport TV after the game.

‘There's a part of the game we are not doing because of a lot of things and we've got to try and get that right.

‘I thought the first half was very dominant but not enough creation of chances. Second half, I don't know if the ball was over the line. And ten seconds later, they run down the other end and score.

‘If that ball goes in it's a different game, but that's the way it's kind of being going for us of late. But ja, there's not really much to say about the situation.’