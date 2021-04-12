Hunt: We’ve won nothing

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt admits that his side still have a long way to go in the competition after qualifying for the Caf Champions League quarter-finals.

The Soweto giants booked their place in the next round of the continental competition following their 2-2 draw against Horoya SC in their final group stages fixture.

As a result of their two away goals Amakhosi progressed to the quarter-finals by having a better head to head record against the Guineans by finishing Group C in second place, four points behind group leaders Wydad Casablanca.

However, Hunt insists they cannot afford to celebrate their progression to the knockout stage as they have a tough task ahead in the competition.

'We’ve won nothing – we just go through. I mean, this is a hell of a competition to play in. We haven’t signed a player (due to the Fifa ban), nothing. You’ve got to look at it from that perspective,' Hunt told the media.

'With the squad that we’ve got, to try and go on this front is a big achievement so far. And we have overachieved, because, as I said, we haven’t won anything.

'To win league titles is the ultimate, I have won four and one in the lower division, so that’s five. I’ve been around.

'This is the flagship because it’s one that’s come on the radar now. We’ve got a taste of it now, some good experience. Let’s see who we draw and where we go. We still need to get our domestic form right and that is the most important thing.'