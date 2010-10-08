Huntelaar earns Dutch third straight win

Huntelaar and midfielder Wesley Sneijder were thorns in Moldova's side throughout the first half but the Dutch had to wait until the 37th minute to take the lead.

Schalke 04 striker Huntelaar, who has been in good scoring form this season for club and country, was on target via the post.

"I'm satisfied at the way we played but if you create nine big chances you should score more then one," Dutch coach Bert van Marwijk told SBS-TV.

"We dominated most of the match but if you fail to seal it there is always a chance they could create danger from a set piece."

Huntelaar may have bagged his 22nd international goal in 39 appearances but he also wasted a hatful of chances.

Playmaker Sneijder went close when Moldova goalkeeper Stanislav Namasco produced a top-class save early in the second half and then defender John Heitinga rattled the bar with a close-range header.

Netherlands have nine points from three games, three ahead of Hungary and Sweden.

The Dutch play hosts to Sweden on Tuesday.