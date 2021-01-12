"I know they will turn it around" - Middendorp on Chiefs' struggles

Maritzburg United coach Ernst Middendorp says that it is frustrating to see the players he grew close to during his spell at Kaizer Chiefs struggle, but he is certain that they will turn things around.

The German tactician guided the Glamour Boys to a second-place finish last season, with the Soweto giants dramatically edged to the title on the last day of the season.

Now with Gavin Hunt at the helm, Chiefs have endured a difficult start to the seas an sit in an unfamiliar position on the log just one point above the relegation zone in 14th place after losing 2-0 to Middendorp’s Maritzburg United on Saturday.

Speaking after the encounter the German said he took no extra pleasure in beating his former employers and is instead frustrated to see them struggle like they have so far this campaign.

"I know the Chiefs players, we had a fantastic time over two years ending up with the qualification for the CAF Champions League and thank God they qualified for the group stage," he said after inflicting their latest defeat.

"From my side, compliments to the team, to each and everybody who was involved. There is nothing to do. I am a little bit frustrated to see them at this moment running a certain journey."

"But I know they will turn it around and come in the right direction and take confidence out of the qualification in the group [in the Champions League]," he added.

"There is nothing sweet about it. If you are a serious and honest coach, you don’t talk this nonsense 'sweet and fantastic' [to beat your former club]," he concluded.