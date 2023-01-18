Ian Wright slams FA's conclusion that John Yems 'is not a conscious racist'

Ian Wright has heavily criticised the FA for concluding that former Crawley manager John Yems is "not a conscious racist", despite highlighting several offensive racial remarks within its report.

The FA has banned Yems from football for 18 months after he allegedly made 16 comments which "included a reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race and/or nationality and/or religion or belief and/or gender" to Crawley players between 2019 and 2022.

Yems admitted to one charge and found guilty of 11 other comments, but an independent regulatory commission found four others to be unproven.

However, the FA said in its findings: "We regard this as an extremely serious case. We have accepted that Mr Yems is not a conscious racist.

"If he were, an extremely lengthy, even permanent, suspension would be appropriate.

"Nevertheless, Mr Yems' 'banter' undoubtedly came across to the victims and others as offensive, racist and Islamophobic. Mr Yems simply paid no regard to the distress which his misplaced jocularity was causing."

The FA's ruling, and justifications that he wasn't a racist while highlighting the alleged comments he had made, has faced plenty of backlash, though.

Former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright is among those critical of the ruling, and took to Twitter (opens in new tab) to vent his frustrations.

"This man’s words and actions forced young players, the future of our game, out of his club. Who cares how he felt about it!

"He destroyed their dreams. The message this ruling sends is disgraceful. But don't worry the FA's next campaign will have a lovely video about 'progress'!"

Meanwhile, Kick It Out has said it will contact the FA to "understand how the panel came to their conclusion".

It said: "The discriminatory language outlined in the FA independent panel report is simply shocking.

"Given the seriousness of the incidents detailed, it is very hard to understand how the FA independent panel have concluded that 'Mr Yems is not a conscious racist. We do not share that viewpoint.

Kick It Out added: "Furthermore, to reduce his prolonged string of offensive, Islamophobic, and racist remarks to simply being 'misplaced jocularity' shows a total lack of understanding about the damage that this language can cause or the power dynamics that exist in the game.

"This decision also sets a dangerous precedent by allowing perpetrators to hide behind a 'banter' defence when intentionally using harmful and discriminatory language."