Ianis Hagi back in contention for Rangers after Covid lay-off

Rangers have Ianis Hagi back for the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against Livingston following a Covid-19 lay-off.

Right-back Nathan Patterson returns after an ankle knock.

Ryan Jack is still working on his fitness after calf surgery, Ryan Kent misses out with a hamstring injury and Filip Helander remains on the sidelines with a knee injury. Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) is also still missing.

New signing Stephane Omeonga is in line for a Livingston debut.

Jackson Longridge is a doubt after going off injured against Celtic while manager David Martindale will be careful with Andrew Shinnie after his match-winning display in that match, after losing him earlier in the season to a groin injury.

Rangers loanee Ben Williamson will drop out of the team that beat Celtic while Craig Sibbald (leg wound), Sean Kelly (ribs) and Jaze Kabia (knee) remain out.