Iberian bid loses Ronaldo to injury
By app
MADRID - Cristiano Ronaldo needs treatment on a bruised right ankle and will be unable to join Spain and Portugal's joint-bid team for their final presentation in the race to host the 2018 World Cup, Real Madrid said on Wednesday.
The Portugal forward missed training in the morning and needs treatment over the next 24-48 hours, the club said on their website.
Real's top scorer picked up the knock in his side's 5-0 defeat away to Barcelona in La Liga on Monday, and is a doubt for the visit of Valencia on Saturday.
The Iberian bid team present their case in Zurich on Thursday. They are up against Netherlands/Belgium, England and Russia for the right to stage the 2018 tournament.
