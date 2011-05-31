Ibrahimovic doubtful for Sweden qualifier

"As it is today, I can't play," Ibrahimovic told a news conference on Tuesday after training separately from his team mates with his left ankle heavily strapped.

"If I could, I would have trained with the rest of the team and gone flat out. But as it is today I wouldn't have risked it", said Ibrahimovic, adding that he would rather not take pain-killing injections or tablets to play.

National team coach Erik Hamren said that the injury had had a major effect on his team's preparations.

"It affects us in a pretty big way, whether he's playing or not. He has a special manner, which the other players have to accept and adapt to," Hamren told reporters.

Sweden are currently second in Group E behind the Netherlands with nine points from four games.