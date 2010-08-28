Ibrahimovic: Guardiola shattered my dream

The Swedish striker will leave on loan first and then complete a 24 million euro transfer back to Italy. But he said he had no idea why Guardiola was so keen to off-load him before the start of the Spanish season.

"Guardiola is the philosopher who has shattered my dream to play with Barcelona," Ibrahimovic told reporters.

"When I enter a room Guardiola leaves, I don't know if he's scared of me or what. Speak to him, he's the one who has the problem. I don't know what it is.

"Right now I'm very happy because I'm going to Milan. In football everything can change in 24 hours. It's the end Guardiola wanted."

