Ibrahimovic: Guardiola shattered my dream
MADRID - Zlatan Ibrahimovic took a swipe at Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola after agreeing a move to AC Milan on Saturday.
The Swedish striker will leave on loan first and then complete a 24 million euro transfer back to Italy. But he said he had no idea why Guardiola was so keen to off-load him before the start of the Spanish season.
"Guardiola is the philosopher who has shattered my dream to play with Barcelona," Ibrahimovic told reporters.
"When I enter a room Guardiola leaves, I don't know if he's scared of me or what. Speak to him, he's the one who has the problem. I don't know what it is.
"Right now I'm very happy because I'm going to Milan. In football everything can change in 24 hours. It's the end Guardiola wanted."
