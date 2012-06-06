Ibrahimovic plays down PSG reports

Reports this week claimed the 30-year-old had been the subject of speculation linking him with a £30-million move to the Qatari-backed Ligue 1 side.

However, the Sweden international has stressed he is happy at the San Siro, while accepting that speculation linking him with a away from the Rossoneri are inevitable.

"It is not true," Ibrahimovic told Gazzetta dello Sport. "PSG? No. There are so many things being said about my future but those are only rumours.

"I am a Milan player and I am very happy at this club."

Milan vice-president Adriano Galliani echoed the striker’s sentiments and added that the club intends to keep hold of in-demand defender Thiago Silva.

The Brazilian is believed to be wanted by Barcelona, but Galliani told Mediaset: "There are no negotiations under way for Ibrahimovic and I have not met anyone in Barcelona in the last few days.

"I am 99.9 percent per cent sure Thiago Silva and Zlatan will remain at Milan."