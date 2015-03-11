Trending

Ibrahimovic sent off during Chelsea clash

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been sent off 31 minutes into the second leg of Paris Saint-Germain's UEFA Champions League last 16 clash at Chelsea.

The Sweden internation recklessly lunged into a challenge with Oscar, although he looked to be attempting to withdraw from the tackle when contact was made.

Thiago Motta was booked for his reaction to the dismissal, which dealt a blow to the French club's chances of reaching the next round.

The sides started the night tied at 1-1 from the first leg.