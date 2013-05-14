Ibrahimovic set to stay at champions PSG

"It's true that a lot of people are asking me that question, about my future," Ibrahimovic, who scored 27 goals in Ligue 1 this season to help PSG clinch their first French league title since 1994, told the club's website.

"But I still have two years left on my contract here in Paris and the club continues to build and get bigger and bigger. Personally, I feel part of this process.

"I hope the club continues to develop and strive towards its hopes and dreams. I think I will continue to be part of this project."

Ibrahimovic, who joined from AC Milan last summer, also helped PSG reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

There has been a lot of speculation around PSG's top names, with coach Carlo Ancelotti being rumoured to be about to join Real Madrid.