If it wasn't for Sundowns I wouldn't be here - Mosimane on Ahly achivements

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has credited the club with providing him the platform which has seen him develop into one of the top coaches on the continent which was emphasised by his Caf Champions League triumph with new club Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Mosimane looked set to stay at the Brazilians when signing a new contract in July but after an approach from Ahly the former Bafana Bafana coach decided to try a new challenge, while he also reportedly snubbed Wydad Casablanca, who were said to be interested in him.

The 2016 Caf Coach of the Year has been an instant hit in Cairo having won the Egyptian Premier League title, before claiming the Caf Champions League after beating traditional rivals Zamalek last Friday.

He went to Al Ahly after helping Sundowns to 11 trophies in eight years and made them one of the most feared sides on the African continent.

“We call them Masandawana. We have a lot of history together, eight years, lots of trophies together, lots of songs, banners and flags,” Mosimane told Caf media.

“They are very special those ones. They really gave me an opportunity and I am here because of them. If it was not for Mamelodi Sundowns I wouldn’t be here. So I am thankful to the supporters, I’m thankful to the team and the president of the club Mamelodi Sundowns.”

“They gave me the opportunity to be here but I worked hard for it, I have earned it. It was not a free passage,” said Mosimane.

“You would not be here of you do not defeat Zamalek in a Cup final. You would not be here if you do not beat Al Ahly 5-0 so I have also done my work to be here. I am humbled, I am happy to be Al Ahly coach. It is a special club, a big club,” he concluded.