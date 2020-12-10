If Sirino plays in Caf CL for Sundowns, Al Ahly move is off says club director

Al Ahly’s director of football Sayed Abdel-Hafiz says that if Mamelodi Sundowns forward Gaston Sirino plays for the Brazilians in the CAF Champions League this season the Egyptian giants will give up on their pursuit of the Uruguayan.

Sirino has been on Al Ahly’s radar for a while now and the club have continued their pursuit following the arrival of former Downs coach Pitso Mosimane.

The 29-year-old has also publicly stated his desire to leave Sundowns and link up with Mosimane again, but the club have remained firm on their asking price for the player who signed a new contract in July.

The Egyptians though, after their transfer window slammed shut on Monday, will rekindle their interest in January but only if Sirino is still eligible to play for them in the Champions League according to Sayed Abdel-Hafiz.

“The player’s decision to leave is only up to Mamelodi Sundowns,” Abdel-Hafiz said in a local radio programme.

“Sirino is a great addition to any club, and recruitment in January will be important because the season will be long, especially since the team participates in the Egyptian Premier League and the CAF Champions League.

“If Sirino participates with Sundowns in the Champions League, he will be out of Al Ahly’s plans, because it will be difficult to sign a player who will not be eligible to use in the African tournament,” he added.