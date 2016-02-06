Illness sees Klopp miss Sunderland clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will miss Saturday's Premier League clash with Sunderland due to a suspected bout of appendicitis.

Klopp's backroom staff, including Zeljko Buvac, Peter Krawietz, Pepijn Lijnders and John Achterberg, will take charge of the game after the German fell ill, the club confirmed in a statement.

With Liverpool in the midst of a heavy fixture schedule, Klopp's men face an FA Cup replay at West Ham on Tuesday.