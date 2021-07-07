In pictures – England bidding to make history by reaching Euro 2020 final

History beckons for England, who can reach the European Championship final for the first time by beating 1992 champions Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday night.

Anticipation is building steadily and should be at fever pitch when the teams walk on to the field later for the Euro 2020 semi-final as Gareth Southgate’s side look to tread where no England team have before.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best pictures in the hours before kick-off:

Two England fans stand outside Wembley with a half-and-half scarf (Nick Potts/PA)

Fans take in the atmosphere (Mike Egerton/PA)

England fans dressed as knights outside Wembley (Mike Egerton/PA)

A Denmark fan surveys the scene (Zac Goodwin/PA)

No prizes for guessing who this fan will be cheering on later (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Ed Sheeran and David Beckham made the trip down Wembley Way (sort of) (Mike Egerton/PA)

Looks painful… (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The atmosphere continued to build (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The England players arrived (Mike Egerton/PA)

Fan parks and beer gardens filled up around the country (Tess Derry/PA)

Frank Skinner and David Baddiel hoping it will be coming home (Mike Egerton/PA)

Fans start making a noise inside the ground (Nick Potts/PA)

Prime minister Boris Johnson was roaring on England at Wembley (Mike Egerton/PA)

England fans were ready for kick off at BOXPARK in Croydon (Tess Derry/PA)

England captain Harry Kane and Denmark captain Simon Kjaer swap pennants and a signed Christian Eriksen shirt in tribute to the Denmark midfielder who suffered a cardiac arrest earlier in the tournament (Mike Egerton/PA)

England started well, with Raheem Sterling threatening (Nick Potts/PA)

But Mikkel Damsgaard beat Jordan Pickford with a brilliant free kick to stun England (Mike Egerton/PA)

England fans in Trafalgar Square reacted to the opener (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

England reacted brilliantly and Simon Kjaer’s own goal levelled the scores nine minutes later (Nick Potts/PA)