Iniesta back in training despite bruising
Andres Iniesta returned to light training on Thursday after tests showed heavy bruising in the pelvic region following Barcelona's 3-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain.
The midfielder was substituted after 53 minutes in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday following a challenge with Javier Pastore in the French capital.
Iniesta left the field on a stretcher, but tests revealed he only suffered bruising and Barca confirmed he was able to take part in light exercises on Thursday.
The Catalan giants went on to score two more goals after Iniesta's substitution, taking a commanding lead in the tie ahead of next week's second leg.
