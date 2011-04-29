Iniesta to miss Sociedad trip

"Iniesta has joined the list of absentees because, as the club's medical services announced, he is continuing his treatment for a strained right calf," Barca said on their website.

The Spain international missed Wednesday's Champions League semi-final first leg victory at Real Madrid and it is not clear whether he will be fit for Tuesday's return leg at the Nou Camp.

Captain and central defender Carles Puyol, who has only recently returned from injury, was also left out of Pep Guardiola's squad for the Sociedad match, Barca said.