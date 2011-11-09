Iniesta rocket sinks third-tier Hospitalet

The Spain midfielder, scorer of the winning goal in last year's World Cup final, lashed a long-range shot into the top corner just before the break on the Segunda B side's artificial pitch just down the road from the Nou Camp.

The visitors dominated with a weakened team, missing players such as Lionel Messi and Dani Alves, but Jose Manuel Pinto was required to make a flying save near the end to prevent a breakaway equaliser from the hosts.

The game was brought forward due to European champions Barca's participation in the Club World Cup in Japan next month.

Most of the rest of the first legs, including holders Real Madrid against another third tier side Ponferradina, are to be played around December 13 with the second legs the following week.