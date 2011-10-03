Iniesta set to return to action soon

The Spain playmaker's return would be a welcome development for coach Pep Guardiola, who has lost midfielders Cesc Fabregas (hamstring) and Ibrahim Afellay (knee surgery), forward Alexis Sanchez (thigh) and defender Eric Abidal (hamstring) to injury in recent weeks.

Iniesta was "already on the verge of receiving the all-clear," club doctor Ricard Pruna said at a news conference following Afellay's knee operation on Monday.