Injured Abidal out of Real showdown

The France left-back had to be replaced early in the second half and will miss Saturday's "Clasico" against La Liga leaders Real Madrid at the Bernabeu and the match at home to Deportivo Coruna the following Wednesday, Barca said on their website.

He may have recovered in time for the game against city rivals Espanyol the weekend of April 17/18 or the Champions League semi-final first-leg against Inter Milan a few days later, they added.

NEWS:Messi 4-1 Arsenal

NEWS:Messi magic helps holders roar on towards Madrid

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook