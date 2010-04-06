Injured Abidal out of Real showdown
By app
BARCELONA - Barcelona defender Eric Abidal will be sidelined for around 10 days after aggravating a thigh injury in the holders' Champions League match against Arsenal on Tuesday.
The France left-back had to be replaced early in the second half and will miss Saturday's "Clasico" against La Liga leaders Real Madrid at the Bernabeu and the match at home to Deportivo Coruna the following Wednesday, Barca said on their website.
He may have recovered in time for the game against city rivals Espanyol the weekend of April 17/18 or the Champions League semi-final first-leg against Inter Milan a few days later, they added.
NEWS:Messi 4-1 Arsenal
NEWS:Messi magic helps holders roar on towards Madrid
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.